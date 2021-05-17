Matt Nagy Officially Names Bears’ Starting Quarterback

The Chicago Bears will eventually have a decision to make at the quarterback position, but for now, they’re saying the team’s starter is set: it’s Andy Dalton.

Despite trading up to select former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Bears are going with Dalton as QB1 – for now, anyway.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed to reporters over the weekend that Dalton is the team’s starting quarterback. He will be getting the first-team reps as we head into the preseason and regular season.

“Andy is the starter,” Nagy told reporters. “Andy’s going to get the one reps.”

Dalton, who spent the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys, signed with the Bears in free agency. He said at the time of his signing that he was told he would be the team’s starter.

While that continues to be the case, it’s not difficult to imagine Fields taking over the position at some point in 2021.

You don’t draft a quarterback in the first round unless you plan on playing him pretty soon – unless you’re the Packers, of course.

Will Fields end up starting for the Bears before the 2021 season is over?