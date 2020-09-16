Matt Nagy Provides Update On Allen Robinson Trade Rumors

For some teams, winning cures everything. That might not be the case for the Chicago Bears, as the front office must find a way to keep superstar wideout Allen Robinson content regardless of their record.

A few days after Chicago’s win over Detroit, Robinson removed all mentions of the Bears from his social media accounts. Fans in the Windy City immediately started speculating about his future with the team.

Robinson is on the final year of his contract with the Bears. He’s seeking a lucrative extension, but negotiations with the front office haven’t been going smoothly.

Even though Robinson hasn’t received a new contract just yet, it doesn’t sound like he wants out of Chicago. On Wednesday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy provided an encouraging update on his top wide receiver.

“Our players all realize the history we have here in regards to taking care of guys,” Nagy told reporters. “It was a really, really good talk that Allen and I had. I think when you have situations like this, it’s only fair that both sides are able to talk.”

.@ChicagoBears HC Matt Nagy says that he and Allen Robinson had a really, really good talk. That he wants to be here, the team wants him to be here. Says there is zero concern. Says, “Our players realize the history we have here in re: to taking care of guys.” — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 16, 2020

Robinson also spoke to the media about his current situation, saying “I know it’s not going to be a distraction for me.”

Allen Robinson on negotiations on a contract extension: "I know it's not going to be a distraction for me." — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) September 16, 2020

Last week, Robinson had five receptions for 74 yards against the Lions. He’ll have the chance to boost his market value this weekend, as he’s set to face a vulnerable Giants secondary.