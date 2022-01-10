The Spun

Matt Nagy Reacts To Getting Fired By The Bears

Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears watches action prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 45-30. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In what was viewed by many as a long overdue decision, the Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy on Monday morning.

Nagy was one of three head coaches to lose his job on Black Monday. He’s joined by Brian Flores and Mike Zimmer. Vic Fangio, meanwhile, lost his position on Sunday morning.

Nagy addressed the Bears’ decision to part ways in a statement on Monday evening.

“To the Chicago Bears organization – It was an honor to serve as your Head Coach over the past four seasons,” Nagy said in a statement. “I want to thanks Ted Phillips, George H. McCaskey and Mrs. Virginia McCaskey for the opportunity to lead of the game’s most storied franchises. It’s four years I’ll always remember.

“… To the Players, Coaches and Support Staff – Thank you for your hard work and daily dedication. I will forever be grateful for the fight and determination you showed each week. Every day I tried my very best to honor the commitment you showed to the game and the organization. We’ve all built great relationships that will last a lifetime. I was proud to be your coach and wish you nothing but success in the future.”

Matt Nagy went 34-31 in four seasons with the Chicago Bears, who were on a downward trend each year of Nagy’s tenure. The Bears went 12-4 in Nagy’s rookie season, followed by back-to-back 8-8 showings.

This season was Nagy’s worst as Chicago finished 6-11 and missed the postseason.

The Bears will now, no doubt, look to make a splash in the hiring world. Rumors are Jim Harbaugh could be in play for the position.

