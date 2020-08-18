Matt Nagy Reacts To What He’s Seeing From QB Mitch Trubisky

With the NFL season less than a month away, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy will be tasked with choosing his starting quarterback for Week 1. Though he has two solid options in Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky, it won’t be an easy decision.

Trubisky entered the league with tons of hype around him. That’s what happens when you’re the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for Trubisky, his third year in the league was extremely disappointing. He had just 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His struggles on the field led to the Bears acquiring Foles in a trade with the Jaguars.

It’s still too early to determine who will be the starter for the Bears in a few weeks from now, but the latest update on Trubisky is quite positive. Nagy believes the North Carolina product is in a great place mentally compared to last year.

Here’s what Nagy had to say about Trubisky, via the Chicago Sun-Times:

“Whatever he’s doing, there’s just a great intention for him right now to play quarterback the best that he can and not worry about anything else,” Nagy said. “Mitch right now is in a place mentally that I really just feel like is really good. I like where he’s at.”

Trubisky is more versatile than Foles due to his ability to run. However, Foles has a lot of playoff experience and proved before that he could lead a team to the Super Bowl.

Chicago has plenty of talent on offense with Tarik Cohen, Jimmy Graham, Anthony Miller, David Montgomery and Allen Robinson. The team desperately needs consistent play under center though.

It’ll be interesting to see who Nagy chooses as his starting quarterback for the season opener.