Matt Nagy Reveals Why He Named Justin Fields Team’s Starting QB

Time and time again this season, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has maintained that veteran Andy Dalton will be the team’s starting quarterback, so long as he’s healthy. He finally relented on that stance Wednesday.

Nagy announced this afternoon that rookie Justin Fields will be the Bears new starting quarterback in this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bears fans have been calling for this day since Chicago traded up to draft Fields with the No. 11 pick in this year’s NFL Draft. However, Fields needed to earn the trust of Nagy and the coaching staff before they inserted him under center in front of Dalton.

The Bears head coach revealed that the rookie has been able to do just that and will now take over the starting job full-time.

“I’ve always said from the beginning … is that we’ll know. He’s done everything to show us that he’s ready for this opportunity,” Nagy said, per The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain.

Nagy’s faith in Fields is particularly revealing because Dalton is expected to be available this Sunday. The Bears head coach must feel good enough to go with his rookie, regardless of the Dalton’s health.

Fields started this past week against the Detroit Lions and completed 11 of his 17 passes for 209 yards and one interception. He showed a tremendous amount of poise by bouncing back from his rough showing two weeks ago against the Cleveland Browns, displaying his ability to improve from game-to-game.

So far this year, Fields has completed 48 percent of his passes for 347 yards and two interceptions. He’s added 55 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground on 17 carries.

Fields will have an opportunity to improve upon those numbers this upcoming Sunday when the Bears take on the Raiders on the road in Las Vegas. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.