Matt Nagy Refutes Report He’s Been Told He’ll Be Fired After 2021 Season

The NFL’s annual “Black Monday” always features at least a couple of head coaches who will be sent packing. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy will reportedly be one of them, but don’t tell him that.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Nagy said he has not been told that Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings will be his last at the helm. He then questioned the source of the report and expressed doubt in the legitimacy of the report.

The report came from NFL analyst and former quarterback Boomer Esiason, who said that he’s been told Nagy will be fired after the season. “That came through a really, really good, tight source,” Esiason asserted.

Whether Esiason’s alleged source is accurate or not, there can be little doubt Nagy’s seat will be hot this weekend. His Bears are 6-10 and have been terrible on both sides of the ball for most of the season. He’s 22-26 over the past three seasons.

Matt Nagy says he hasn't been told he'll be fired. https://t.co/vwraVdzPKD — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 5, 2022

Matt Nagy spent a decade learning under Andy Reid between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears hired him in 2018 to develop Mitchell Trubisky into a star, and in his first year it appeared as though he accomplished that.

In Nagy’s first year, the Bears went 12-4 and won their first NFC North title since 2010. Trubisky made the Pro Bowl and it appeared that the Bears were a breath away from being a Super Bowl contender.

But Trubisky regressed and Nagy’s inability to work with the defense doomed the Bears to back-to-back 8-8 seasons over the next two seasons. They made the playoffs in 2020 but were one-and-done.

With the Bears at 6-10, Matt Nagy’s fate may have been decided weeks ago.