Matt Nagy Reveals How Mitch Trubisky Reacted To Nick Foles Trade

The 2020 NFL season is the most-important of Mitch Trubisky’s career. The Chicago Bears’ top draft pick had a rough 2019, resulting in the franchise declining his fifth-year contract option. It’s truly a make-or-break year for the former North Carolina standout.

Chicago isn’t just handing Trubisky the starting job, though. The Bears made a big quarterback trade earlier in the offseason.

Nick Foles was brought to Chicago from Jacksonville to compete for the starting job. The Bears gave up a fourth-round NFL Draft choice for Foles in March.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy appeared on The Rich Eisen Show today and explained how Trubisky is handling everything.

“Any person, when that happens, you’re just going to feel like, ‘OK, how do I make this better?’” Nagy told Eisen. “And for probably a day or two, [Trubisky] was that way. After that and ever since, he’s been really good. And I appreciate that about him.”

There's an all-out QB competition going on in Chicago this fall and #Bears head coach Matt Nagy talked to us about it and how both Mitchell Trubisky + Nick Foles are handling it so far: pic.twitter.com/ARD0wPgubz — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 27, 2020

Trubisky is probably still the favorite to win the job, but no one will be surprised if Foles is starting at some point this fall.

Or maybe the trade for Foles is the motivation Trubisky needs to make a jump and prove everyone wrong.

Chicago is coming off an 8-8 season and hopes to contend in the NFC North this fall.