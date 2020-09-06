Matt Nagy Reveals How Nick Foles Reacted To QB Decision

Nick Foles has once again found himself on the losing end of a QB competition. So how did he react when Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy told him the news?

According to Bears team reporter Lauren Screeden, Foles handled it pretty well. Per the report, Foles’ response to Nagy was, “Can I call Mitch and congratulate him?”

Now if that’s not the classiest way to respond to losing a QB competition then we don’t know what is. But it’s pretty much what we’ve come to expect from Foles.

Over the course of his NFL career he’s lost his starting job multiple time due to injuries and uneven play. Injuries derailed him in his first stint in Philadelphia, poor play led to his ousting with the Rams, the Eagles’ commitment to Carson Wentz made him leave Philadelphia a second time, and a combination of factors led the Jaguars to trade him this past offseason.

Coach Nagy says after being told Mitch Trubisky was the #Bears starting QB, Nick Foles said, “Can I call Mitch and congratulate him?” #Teammates 💙🧡 — Lauren Screeden (@lscreeden) September 6, 2020

Through it all though, Nick Foles has never complained publicly and always handled himself well.

That attitude served him well in 2017, when he relieved Wentz at the tail end of the season before leading them on a magical run to Super Bowl glory.

Foles may not have a bust in Canton waiting for him at the end of his career. But he already has a statue in Philadelphia, and a ton of money from his NFL contracts.

Nick Foles is going to be just fine.