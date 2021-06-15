Matt Nagy Reveals What He’s Actually Told Andy Dalton

Promises don’t last very long in the NFL. Take Andy Dalton, for example. He came to Chicago with the expectation he would be the Bears starting quarterback and Matt Nagy is already backtracking on his promise.

The Bears’ quarterback situation was one of the most dire entering the off-season. They then moved on from Mitch Trubisky, signed veteran Andy Dalton and took former Ohio State star Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields will eventually be the starting quarterback, it’s only a matter of when. If he makes any starts during the 2021 season, it’s going to be a bad look for Nagy.

Dalton told reporters back in March he signed with the Bears because he was told he’d be the starting quarterback. It proved to be one of the main reasons he wound up picking Chicago. But now that the Bears have Fields in the quarterback room, Nagy is reconsidering things. He said on Tuesday that “promises can get crazy,” but then went on to reaffirm Dalton is the starter (for now).

#Bears HC Matt Nagy just said while he never made any official promises to Andy Dalton that he will be the ‘day-1’ starter, he told him he will be the starting quarterback for the team: “Promises can get crazy. But what we told Andy, he’s our starter and he knows that.” — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) June 15, 2021

It’s starting to sound like Andy Dalton’s starting gig will be a short one. What’d he expect when Matt Nagy and the Bears drafted Justin Fields?

Chicago fans are already asking for the Bears to start Fields in Week 1. If Dalton plays poorly early on this upcoming season, Nagy will have to make a quick change.

Right now, Dalton’s the starter. But it’s certainly starting to sound like Nagy is reconsidering his promise.