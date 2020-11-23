Matt Nagy Says Bears Are Considering A Quarterback Change

The Chicago Bears have more question marks at the quarterback position than usual, which is saying something.

The Bears have been the laughing-stock of the NFL because of their quarterback situation. The team replaced Mitch Trubisky with veteran Nick Foles earlier this season, but the decision hasn’t exactly panned out the way Chicago had hoped.

Both Foles and Trubisky are dealing with injuries this week, which appears to have opened the door for another Bears’ quarterback competition. Head coach Matt Nagy admitted on Monday he still doesn’t know who his quarterback will be this coming week.

Of course, that could simply mean Nagy is waiting to see which of his quarterbacks is healthy. It could also mean Trubisky winds up the team’s start once again, replacing Foles in the process.

Chicago QBs Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) and Nick Foles (hip) are still dealing with injuries, and Bears’ HC Matt Nagy declined to name a starter for Sunday’s game in Green Bay, saying a QB change is still "on the table." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Nick Foles hasn’t done much to give the Bears reason to leave Mitch Trubisky on the bench. If the two quarterbacks are neck-and-neck in practice, why not give Trubisky another shot? He’s younger and tends to stay healthy most of the time.

The Bears currently sit 5-5, which is good for second place in the NFC North, though. A quarterback change could be risky at this point in the season.

Matt Nagy has to make a quick decision seeing that the Bears take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday in what’s probably their most important game of the season.