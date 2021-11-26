The Spun

Matt Nagy Sends Clear Message About QB Justin Fields

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Despite leading the Bears to a last-second victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving, Andy Dalton has not cemented his status as the team’s starting quarterback. That is because the job belongs to rookie signal-caller Justin Fields.

Fields was unable to suit up on Thursday due to fractured ribs. It’s unclear when Fields will return to the field, but Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it very clear that he’ll start the rookie once he’s healthy again.

“When Justin [Fields] is healthy, he’s the starter,” Nagy told reporters on Friday. “It’s pretty simple.”

This might seem like a no-brainer statement from Nagy, but it’s important to put any doubt about Fields’ job status to rest. Had he avoided any talk about Fields’ future with the Bears, that could’ve started a quarterback controversy.

Fields’ recent MRI results showed that he’s dealing with small fractures to his ribs. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport doesn’t expect the 11th overall pick to miss that much time.

In 10 games this season, Fields has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has 311 yards and two scores on 56 carries.

The Bears will be back in action on Dec. 5 against the Cardinals.

