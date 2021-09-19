Matt Nagy Sends Clear Postgame Message About Justin Fields

Chicago Bears starting quarterback Andy Dalton got injured during today’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, allowing rookie Justin Fields to take a leading role in the final quarters. The Bears held on to win the game largely in spite of Fields’ play though.

Speaking to the media after the game, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said that the Bears “feel good” with Fields taking the reins if Andy Dalton is out for extended time. He said that the rookie quarterback is “farther along” than they thought he would be.

“He’s farther along than we thought he’d be at this point… We feel good with him,” Nagy said.

Fields went 6-of-13 for 60 yards and an interception as the Bears held on to win 20-17. He also had 31 rushing yards.

Many Chicago Bears fans were skeptical of Matt Nagy’s decision to let Andy Dalton get the Week 1 starting nod over Justin Fields. Those concerns were amplified by Chicago’s Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

But Fields didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard in his first NFL action. Coming off the bench, he led the Bears to just three points of offense.

Perhaps with an entire week of practice under his belt, he’ll look better.

We’ll find out in a matter of days – or hours – whether Fields will get the start in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

Does Justin Fields look ready to take over the reins in Matt Nagy’s offense?