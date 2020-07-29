Matt Nagy Shares Clear Message About Bears’ QB Competition

The Chicago Bears are heading into their third season with Matt Nagy at the helm and their fourth with Mitch Trubisky under center. But after acquiring Nick Foles in free agency, it’s possible Trubisky’s days as a starter are numbered.

Speaking to the media this week, Nagy made it clear that the Bears’ starting QB job will be up for grabs. He stated that the competition will be “completely open” and he intends to observe how it plays out.

“We believe it’s going to play itself out,” Nagy said. “It’s going to be completely open.”

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for Foles in March, and declined the fifth-year option on Trubisky’s contract in May. But Trubisky and Foles are both coming off down years with their respective teams.

Foles went 0-4 as a starter in 2019 after two years of solid backup work with the Philadelphia Eagles, including winning MVP honors at Super Bowl LII. He’s heading into the second year of a four-year, $88 million contract.

Trubisky went 8-7 in 2019, but saw his production dip from the Pro Bowl form that delivered the Bears to the NFC North title the year before.

It’s going to be a challenging situation for Matt Nagy to navigate, and one that could make or break his tenure in Chicago.

