Matt Nagy Shares Friday Update On Bears QB Situation

If you were expecting some clarity from Matt Nagy today regarding the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback situation, prepare to be disappointed.

Addressing the media following Friday’s practice, Nagy said it will be a “game-time decision” who will start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Andy Dalton, who Nagy has steadfastly said is his QB1 if healthy, will be listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Dalton did not play in Chicago’s Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Rookie Justin Fields started in his place and had a miserable experience against Myles Garrett and the Browns’ defense.

If Dalton can’t play Sunday, Fields will start once again.

Bears fans understandably want to see Fields continue starting, but the harsh truth is that it’s unlikely the Chicago offense looks great no matter who is taking snaps.

The Bears have too many limitations up front, and Nagy has too many as a play caller, to expect much success from Dalton or Fields, who are limited in their own right by age and lack of experience respectively.