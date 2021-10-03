Matt Nagy Had Telling Admission Following Sunday’s Win

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy had come under some fire this past week for his team’s questionable play-calling decisions in last Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. He shared that there would be some changes ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions but has neglected to say exactly what those changes would be.

Whatever the Bears exactly did seemed to work well as the Chicago offense looked significantly better in Sunday’s 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields earned his second consecutive start and seemed much more comfortable under center. He completed just 11 passes for 209 yards and an interception, but rode a strong ground game to the Bears second victory of the year.

After the game, media members wanted to hear exactly what Nagy and his staff changed on offense for Sunday. He revealed that he wasn’t the one calling the plays, but had instead yielded the duties to veteran offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

“In regards to play calling, Bill (Lazor) did a great job,” Nagy said, per The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain.

There had been some speculation earlier in the week that Lazor might become the Bears’ lead play-caller in the near future after the team’s early season struggles. Chicago decided to make the switch this Sunday and was able to reap the results immediately.

Nagy had been honest and self-reflective about his own disappointing play-calling leading up to this weekend’s game against Detroit, so clearly he decided that having Lazor take over was the best thing for the team. It’s unclear if the Bears will stick with this method moving forward but for right now the coaching staff seems to be onto something.

Chicago will have a much tougher test next when they travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.