Matt Nagy Was Asked About His Job Security In Chicago

A 5-1 start has given way to six straight losses, capped off by a blown lead against the rival Detroit Lions yesterday. The loss has thrown head coach Matt Nagy’s job security into question – a topic he addressed on Monday.

Speaking to the media today, Nagy said the brass has not discussed his future with the team over the past few weeks. He said that he regularly talks to chairman George McCaskey, president Ted Phillips and GM Ryan Pace, and none of them have addressed it with him.

“We haven’t had any of those discussions,” Nagy said. “When I have those conversations with George and Ted, I just appreciate them being to understand it from my end and the things that we’re going through.”

Unfortunately for Nagy, his opportunities to impress his bosses are running out. The Bears’ final four games are against the Texans, Vikings, Jaguars and Packers – and even one more loss could end their postseason hopes.

Matt Nagy practically blew the doors off the NFL when he arrived in Chicago in 2018. He led the Bears to a 12-4 record thanks to a top-10 offense and the No. 1 defense.

But after a gut-wrenching loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, the Bears fell to 8-8 the following year and missed the playoffs. Along the way, their offense dropped from top-10 to bottom-5, and the defense took a dip too.

Worse still, the team has been dealing with a quarterback controversy all season – and may not have an answer at the position by season’s end.

Nagy has a lot of work to do just to finish the season .500, let alone keep his job. For now, his focus needs to be on the Texans.