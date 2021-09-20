Matt Nagy promised Andy Dalton earlier this year that he would be the Bears’ starting quarterback this season. So far, he’s followed through on said promise, despite serious pushback.

Dalton started the Bears’ Week 1 and 2 games, leaving rookie Justin Fields on the bench in the process. The veteran didn’t last long in Week 2 though. Dalton exited the Bears-Bengals game on Sunday shortly after scrambling for 14 yards in the first half and injuring his knee. He eventually limped to the locker room ahead of halftime.

Fields took over in the process. The former Ohio State star had 60 yards passing, 31 yards rushing and an interception. It was a forgettable performance from the rookie, but the Bears still escaped with a 20-17 win.

So what now? Some speculate this could give Nagy the perfect opportunity to make Fields his full-time starter, regardless of Dalton’s health. It doesn’t appear he’s made up his mind just yet. Nagy told reporters on Monday that who is starting quarterback is will ultimately depend on scheme.

Reporter: “Is Andy [Dalton] still your starter if healthy?" Matt Nagy: “That’s something that I’m not going to get into with scheme.” Reporter: “That’s not scheme.” Nagy: “Yes it is." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 20, 2021

This is a pretty strange response from Matt Nagy.

Maybe the Bears head coach doesn’t want to show his hand to any future opponents. The reality is the scheme will change some if Justin Fields is running the offense compared to Andy Dalton.

Still, it’s only a matter of time before the Bears make the change. Fields is their future franchise quarterback.

For now though, Nagy is sticking with the veteran as long as he’s healthy.