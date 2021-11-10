Mel Kiper Jr Has Bold Claim About Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are currently on a four-game losing streak, but rookie quarterback Justin Fields has shown a lot of growth over the last two weeks.

On Monday night, Fields had 291 passing yards and a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also had 45 rushing yards on eight carries.

During this Wednesday’s episode of Get Up, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. shared his thoughts on Fields’ last two performances. Kiper, who had Fields graded as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2021 class, seems very impressed with what he’s seeing from the Ohio State product.

“That talent is on display right now as a rookie without that elite supporting cast,” Kiper said. “Elite talent is on display. That means once the talent level around him becomes better and more secure in terms of the offensive line, receivers, running backs staying healthy, all of a sudden then, we know if we’re the Chicago Bears that we got the right quarterback moving forward.

Kiper then made an interesting remark about Fields’ future in the Windy City. He believes the Bears may eventually have the best quarterback in the NFC North for the next decade.

“Think about that division moving forward. Who may have the best QB for the next 10 or 12 years? Could be the Chicago Bears.”

With Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay looking very bleak at this time, Kiper’s prediction isn’t that bold.

Fields has the physical tools to be a star quarterback in the NFL. If the Bears can properly develop him, there’s no reason why he can’t be the top signal-caller in the NFC North for years to come.