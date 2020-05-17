Former Bears Chairman Michael McCaskey Has Passed Away At 76

Former Chicago Bears president Michael McCaskey has passed away at the age of 76 after a lengthy battle with cancer. The oldest grandson of legendary Bears coach George Halas had a massive influence on the Chicago organization.

McCaskey took over as Bears team president in 1983 following the death of Halas. The then Bears owner led the organization through some of the most successful years in the organization’s history, including the 1986 Super Bowl.

McCaskey held the position of team president until 1999. He then became the Bears’ chairman, succeeding his father. McCaskey held his position as chairman of the board until 2011.

McCaskey had a few feuds with legendary NFL coach Mike Ditka during his time as team president. But despite the constant tension, he decided to give Ditka an extension in 1984 – the Bears won the Super Bowl just two years later, proving to be a wise move by McCaskey.

Bears team president Ted Phillips posted a heartfelt message following the passing of Michael McCaskey Saturday evening.

“My heart is heavy,” Phillips said, via Dan Wiederer. “I can’t believe he’s no longer with us. His fierce love of the Bears was unmatched as was his intellectual capacity and thirst for knowledge. Michael displayed a professional presence that could be challenging but also inspiring.

Bears fans will long remember the legacy and impact McCaskey had on the organization, including some of the best years in Chicago history.