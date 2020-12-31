Former NFL Cornerback Reportedly Arrested On Murder Charge

Michael Richardson, a former NFL cornerback and member of the vaunted 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears, has been arrested. He was charged with murder on Wednesday morning, stemming from the shooting death of a 47-year old in Arizona.

According to a report by the Arizona Republic, Richardson is suspected of shooting and killing Ronald Like in Phoenix. The former Bears and Arizona State football star also faces charges for misconduct involving weapons, and a felony warrant.

Like was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Richardson played in the NFL from 1983-89, spending his first six seasons with the Chicago Bears, before finishing his career as a San Francisco 49er. He was a starter on the 1985 Chicago Bears defense, often considered one of, if not the greatest defense in NFL history.

Maricopa County court records show that Richardson is set to be arraigned on Jan. 7, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

The former Bear played in 88 games for the franchise, starting 80. He was an All-Pro in 1986, and intercepted 20 passes during his seven-year NFL career.

Michael Richardson is also a member of Arizona State’s athletics Hall of Fame, after earning All-American honors in 1981 and 1982.

In 2008, Richardson faced a 13-year prison sentence after his 21st conviction for drug crimes stemming from possession of crack cocaine and methamphetamines. He wound up serving a one-year sentence, with probation, after former Bears coach Mike Ditka came out in support of him during the trial.

We’ll have more on Richardson’s case as it comes out.