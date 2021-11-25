Michael Vick Has Honest Assessment Of Justin Fields’ Rookie Season

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick was on The Rich Eisen Show earlier this week to discuss several topics regarding the current state of the league. During his appearance on the show, he talked about Justin Fields‘ rookie season with the Chicago Bears.

While there’s a lot to like about Fields’ skillset, Vick is a bit worried that Matt Nagy’s scheme in Chicago doesn’t maximize the Ohio State product’s talent.

“The scheme is not beneficial right now because we haven’t seen the production, and as a coach, Matt Nagy—Matt and I, we know each other well, and, you know, we’ll probably have the same conversation—it’s a lot of things that can go wrong on an offense, and why things won’t go right, but sometimes you run out of time and you don’t have a chance to get any do-overs, so they got to clean it up quickly,” Vick said.

This is a fair complaint from Vick, who has been a fan of Fields for several months.

Here’s the segment from The Rich Eisen Show:

Fortunately for Fields, the Bears are reportedly going to make a coaching change sooner or later.

When the Bears finally part ways with Nagy, they’ll need to bring in a coach who can get the best out of Fields. For now, though, Vick seems unimpressed with the way Chicago has developed Fields.

In eight starts this season, Fields has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions.