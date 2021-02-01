Michael Vick Is Recommending 2 Teams To Deshaun Watson

There are 25-plus teams that would love to have Deshaun Watson as their quarterback, but Michael Vick is only recommending two of them.

Over the weekend, Vick made an appearance on FS1’s “The Herd” with Nick Wright, who was filling in for Colin Cowherd. During his conversation with Wright, Vick said he was going to talk to Watson about the type of teams he should be considering.

He then went on to cite two specific organizations–the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.

“If I’m his agent, I’m pushing to get with the best team,” Vick said. “I’m looking to get with the San Francisco 49ers or the Chicago Bears. Need some defense. Need some weapons. Those teams are short of a quarterback. If a deal can be made, a deal can be made with D-Wat.”

You can listen to Vick’s full interview below.

It would be something if the Bears ended up trading for Watson after they’ve been abused for passing on him in the 2017 draft in order to trade up for Mitchell Trubisky. Chicago does have a stout defense, as Vick says, but the team’s offensive weapons take a hit assuming they don’t re-sign Allen Robinson in free agency.

As for the 49ers, they were the rumored landing spot for Matthew Stafford, but the Los Angeles Rams actually ended up being able to get the deal done. San Francisco could still be looking for another quarterback, but it remains to be seen if they have enough ammo to trade for Watson. Kirk Cousins might be a more logical fit.

[ Bears Wire ]