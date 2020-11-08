Michael Wilbon Has A Blunt Message For 1 NFL Head Coach

The Chicago Bears put up another abysmal offensive performance on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

The team played so poorly on offense that it got the attention of Pardon the Interruption host, and noted Bears fan, Michael Wilbon.

The ESPN media personality lashed out on Twitter at Chicago coach Matt Nagy for his choice to play Nick Foles once again, going as far as to say that the coach should be fired if things don’t change.

“If I ran the Bears I’d walk into Nagy’s office and say, “Either get Mitch into the game and coach him like your life depends in it…or clear your stuff out,” Wilbon tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

If I ran the Bears I'd walk into Nagy's office and say, "Either get Mitch into the game and coach him like your life depends in it…or clear your stuff out." — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) November 8, 2020

Wilbon pleaded with Bears ownership to intervene with Nagy and force the coach to put Mitch Trubisky back onto the field. The former No. 2 overall pick was benched earlier in 2020, in favor of the free agent Foles. However, Wilbon seemed to have forgotten that Trubisky was inactive for Sunday’s game in Nashville with a shoulder injury.

The ESPN host wasn’t alone in feeling disappointed at the Bears performance. Foles and the offense scored zero points in the game’s first three quarters, and struggled to tack on a field goal early in the fourth. The team finally got into the endzone for the first time with five minutes remaining in the game.

But heading into the week, Nagy and the coaching staff will have to discuss the quarterback situation. Foles definitely doesn’t look like the answer in Chicago and almost everyone can see that.

If pressure continues from names like Michael Wilbon, the Bears front office will have to make a change soon.