Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason.

During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The Interruption, ESPN’s Mike Wilbon revealed who he wants to become the next head coach of the Bears.

Wilson appears to be all in on Jim Harbaugh returning to the Bears. The Michigan head coach has been heavily linked to the NFL over the past few days.

“Harbaugh was drafted by and played for the Bears. They threw Jim McMahon out of town to let Jim Harbaugh play the position. So Jim Harbaugh has history in that city, there’s love for him there. Come on down, Jim. It’s time. You know it because you can’t win in college, but you can win a Super Bowl,” Wilbon said.

Seems like @RealMikeWilbon wants – and has wanted for some time now – for Jim Harbaugh to become the coach of his beloved Chicago Bears. Think that will happen? pic.twitter.com/KUxEv19HdL — PTI (@PTI) January 5, 2022

Harbaugh was selected by the Bears in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft. He spent several years with the team before making his way over to the Colts.

As for Harbaugh’s track record as a head coach in the NFL, it’s pretty impressive. During his four-year stint with the 49ers, Harbaugh owned a 44-19-1 record.

Do you think the Bears will hire Harbaugh as their next coach?