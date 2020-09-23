Mike Ditka Reacts To Death Of Legendary Bears Running Back

The NFL lost a legend this week, as former Chicago Bears superstar and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77. Shortly after the sad news came out, Mike Ditka shared his thoughts on his former teammate.

Ditka had nothing but kind things to say about Sayers, who finished his career with with 4,956 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns in 68 career games.

“Gale didn’t say much. You know he was very quiet, but I mean running with the football, he was amazing,” Ditka said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We had some good running backs. I never saw anybody run with a football like he did. Gale was poetry in motion.”

While Sayers’ skill on the gridiron clearly impressed the football world, it was how he handled himself off the field that really impressed Ditka.

“He was a special guy, on and off the field. He never said a word, never patted himself on the back. But when he got the football, he was interesting.”

.@ChicagoBears Legend Mike Ditka remembers the legacy of his @ProFootballHOF teammate Gale Sayers. "He was poetry in motion." 👇AUDIO👇 pic.twitter.com/aysKlZgqBi — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) September 23, 2020

Despite having his career cut short due to injuries, Sayers was enshrined in Canton in 1977.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker released a heartfelt statement on the loss of Sayers, saying “We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations.”

Our thoughts are with the Sayers family during this time.