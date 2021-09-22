Mike Golic Shares Blunt Admission On Justin Fields

The Justin Fields era will officially begin this Sunday. The talented rookie quarterback from Ohio State will get to start this weekend against the Cleveland Browns because of an injury to Andy Dalton.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced on Wednesday that Fields will be the team’s starter for Week 3. However, he didn’t commit to Fields being the starter for the rest of the season.

While there’ll be plenty of overreactions following this Sunday’s game, former ESPN radio personality Mike Golic decided to get ahead of the curve and share his thoughts on what’s in store for Fields.

During an appearance on Brother From Another on Peacock TV, Golic said that Fields will most likely make more mistakes than big plays for the Bears this season.

“He’s a rookie… Justin Fields could be a great QB down the road, but he will make more mistakes than big plays,” Golic told Michael Holley and Michael Smith.

One of those mistakes already happened last weekend, as Fields threw an interception after he came in for an injured Dalton. He failed to spot Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson drop into coverage and threw the ball right in his general direction.

The good news for Chicago is that Fields doesn’t allow one play to affect his mentality. That’s important because he’ll face a lot of adversity over the course of his rookie season.

