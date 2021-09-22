The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike Golic Shares Blunt Admission On Justin Fields

Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg at an awards show.LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 19: Sports broadcasters Mike Greenberg (L) and Mike Golic, hosts of ESPN Radio's "Mike & Mike" show, speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 21 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 103,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Justin Fields era will officially begin this Sunday. The talented rookie quarterback from Ohio State will get to start this weekend against the Cleveland Browns because of an injury to Andy Dalton.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced on Wednesday that Fields will be the team’s starter for Week 3. However, he didn’t commit to Fields being the starter for the rest of the season.

While there’ll be plenty of overreactions following this Sunday’s game, former ESPN radio personality Mike Golic decided to get ahead of the curve and share his thoughts on what’s in store for Fields.

During an appearance on Brother From Another on Peacock TV, Golic said that Fields will most likely make more mistakes than big plays for the Bears this season.

“He’s a rookie… Justin Fields could be a great QB down the road, but he will make more mistakes than big plays,” Golic told Michael Holley and Michael Smith.

One of those mistakes already happened last weekend, as Fields threw an interception after he came in for an injured Dalton. He failed to spot Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson drop into coverage and threw the ball right in his general direction.

The good news for Chicago is that Fields doesn’t allow one play to affect his mentality. That’s important because he’ll face a lot of adversity over the course of his rookie season.

Are you excited to watch Justin Fields start against the Browns this Sunday?

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.