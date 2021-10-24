Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Is A ‘Freaking Mess’

After watching his beloved New York Jets get shellacked earlier today, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is in no mood to pull his punches, and he’s got one struggling team in his crosshairs today. It’s not the Jets.

Taking to Twitter, Greenberg called the Chicago Bears “a freakin mess” during their game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said that the team looked “helpless and hopeless” during their loss.

“It’s one thing to be down 35-3 against a superior team. It’s another to look so completely helpless and hopeless. The #Bears are a freakin mess,” Greenberg wrote.

Chicago lost 38-3 to the Buccaneers due in no small part to an awful outing from rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The rookie out of Ohio State had three interceptions and two lost fumbles in the game.

On defense, the Bears gave up four touchdowns to Tom Brady, all in the first half, to take a 35-3 deficit to halftime.

The Chicago Bears are now 3-4 on the season and have lost two in a row. Their offense ranks in the bottom three, averaging just over 14 points per game.

The top 10 defense is the biggest reason they haven’t lost more games given where the offense ranks.

The next few games will be very telling for the Bears as they take on the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams have been inconsistent all year. If the Bears lose those games, they’ll be effectively out of playoff contention.

Are the Bears as big of a mess as Mike Greenberg says they are?