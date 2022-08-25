Mike Martz Trending For Bears Comment: NFL World Reacts

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz isn't a big believer in Justin Fields, that's for sure.

In his latest work for The 33rd Team, Martz explained why Fields is in a "no-win situation" this season.

"Then there’s Chicago’s Justin Fields," Martz wrote. "Fields is a guy that makes a lot of mistakes and is not particularly accurate at times. He’s not a quick read-and-react guy, and he’s on a horrendous team."

Martz added that he doesn't see things working out for Fields in Chicago. He stated multiple times that the current Bears are a "bad football team."

Let's just say Bears fans have no interest in hearing what Martz has to say about their favorite team.

"This may be a fair assessment of Justin Fields, but I am never going to accept it from Mike seven step drop Martz," one fan said.

"I’ll give Mike Martz $100k if he can fully and legitimately explain why Greg Olsen wasn’t viable in his offense," another fan wrote.

As a rookie, Fields completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Unfortunately for Fields, he was under constant pressure last season. He was second in the NFL in pressure percentage and fourth in quarterback hits per game.

Chicago's fan base is hopeful Fields will make a noticeable sophomore leap this fall.