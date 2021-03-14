Report: Conflicting Information On Mitch Trubisky’s Bears Future

As rumors heat up that the Chicago Bears are the favorites to land a disgruntled Russell Wilson, a report emerged on Sunday morning detailing what might become of the team’s current starter, Mitch Trubisky. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the NFC North organization plans to move on from the former No. 2 overall pick in free agency, which begins this Wednesday.

The report isn’t exactly surprising, considering Trubisky hasn’t met expectations in his first four seasons in the NFL. Despite going 6-3 in nine starts in 2020, the 26-year-old doesn’t appear to be the quarterback to lead the Bears on a deep postseason run.

However, soon after the ESPN report came out, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio provided some conflicting information from a source of his own. Here’s what he wrote, early on Sunday afternoon:

“Contrary to an ESPN report that the Bears plan to let Trubisky leave via free agency, a source with direct knowledge of the situation tells PFT that a Trubisky return has not been ruled out. Likewise, Trubisky has not been informed that the Bears won’t attempt to bring him back.”

After Florio’s report, it’s unclear what Trubisky’s status is in Chicago. It’s possible that the Bears could try to hold onto the rising fifth-year quarterback and have him compete for the starting gig again in 2021. If he does move on, he might not command major interest on the open market.

Whether Trubisky returns or not, the Bears front office plans to pursue other options in free agency, including Russell Willson.

“The expectation league wide is that Chicago is going to take a big swing here to get Russell,” Fowler said on ESPN on Sunday, per 247Sports. “Now Seattle has given no clear indication that they’re going to trade him. Russell Wilson, himself, still does not expect to be traded but Chicago is at least gonna try to make that change and make a package. That’s what most people around the league expect.”

Trubisky, along with other league free agents, can officially begin negotiations when the new league year begins on Wednesday.