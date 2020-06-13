The Chicago Bears may have given Mitch Trubisky the push he needed this offseason by acquiring veteran quarterback Nick Foles in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It sounds like the former No. 2 overall pick is more motivated now than ever.

Chicago entered the 2019 season with high expectations after winning the NFC North the year prior. While the reality is the Bears struggled as a team, the main issue was that Trubisky regressed under center.

Trubisky threw for 3,138 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He struggled to sustain any type of consistency for Chicago, leading to many fans calling for the front office to find a replacement in the offseason.

Acquiring a veteran like Foles might not signal the end of Trubisky’s tenure in the Windy City, but the move struck a nerve with the North Carolina product. During his recent media session, Trubisky admitted he was “pissed off” when he found out about the trade.

Competition at quarterback could be a good thing for Trubisky, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Trubisky will either bounce back this season and receive a long-term contract as a reward, or he’ll struggle and find another job elsewhere in the NFL.

Since he’s still just 25 years old, the Bears might not have seen the best of Trubisky just yet. We’ll see how he responds on the field to the Foles trade in the coming months.