Mitch Trubisky Reveals His Mindset With The Bears Right Now

Former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky started the first three games of the 2020 season, leading the Bears to a 3-0 record.

Nick Foles took over for Trubisky in the last of those three games, leading the Bears to a comeback victory. After that, Foles assumed the starting role until he suffered an injury.

However, of the past four games, it’s been the Mitchell Trubisky Show and he’s performed very well. Chicago’s offense has gone through a rebirth with Trubisky back at the helm.

“I feel very comfortable right now,” Trubisky said in his Wednesday press conference. “I think we keep getting better each week as an offense, which is important.

Here’s more via Pro Football Talk:

“We’re gaining confidence as a unit and right now, we’re executing at a high rate, which helps consistency across the board. And we’ve been efficient. So I definitely feel comfortable. And I’m very confident with where we’re at, mindset with the guys and how we’re handling each week.”

Since Trubisky came back to the starting lineup, the Bears haven’t scored fewer than 25 points. In fact, the Bears have scored at least 30 points in each of the past three games.

With Trubisky back under center, the running game has also flourished. Running back David Montgomery has rushed for 434 yards over the past four games – an average of 108.5 yards per game.

Chicago faces off against Jacksonville at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.