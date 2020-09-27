Mitch Trubisky Shares Honest Reaction To Getting Benched

Mitch Trubisky helped the Chicago Bears start the season 2-0. Today, in Week 3, he was benched for Nick Foles.

Trubisky was 13-for-22 passing for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception (with a 45-yard run as well) before ceding to Foles. Chicago’s major offseason acquisition proceeded to throw for 188 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Bears back from a 26-10 fourth quarter deficit to win 30-26.

After the game, Trubisky provided a brutally honest assessment of his benching, via ESPN’s Michele Steele. The oft-maligned fourth-year pro admitted it “sucked” to be sidelined but said he was happy to get the win.

It also sounds like Trubisky is even more aware of the pressure he is under with Foles waiting in the wings.

Trubisky on the moment that Bears OC Bill Lazor told him he was being benched: "It happened out of nowhere. (He told me) Nick was up. The situation sucked" but adds he's really happy the team got the W. Knows he needs to play better to keep this job. — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) September 27, 2020

Trubisky has been an up-and-down performer throughout the early part of his NFL career. It will be interesting to see if head coach Matt Nagy gives him the opportunity to start again next week, or if he decides to roll with Foles.

Bears fans aren’t going to complain much either way. Their team is 3-0 for the first time since 2013 and look like a playoff team.

With the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings floundering, the NFC North is going to come down to Green Bay and Chicago.