Mitchell Trubisky Addresses The Deshaun Watson Storyline

When the Chicago Bears face the Houston Texans this weekend, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson. After all, their careers will be intertwined for a long time.

Chicago selected Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. It wasn’t until the 12th pick that Watson came off the board, despite the fact that he had a better college career and won a national title with Clemson.

The Bears’ decision to take Trubisky over Watson was clearly a mistake. Trubisky has been consistently inconsistent in the pros, meanwhile Watson is already considered a top-tier quarterback in the league.

With kickoff only a few days away, Trubisky addressed all the talk about Chicago taking him over Watson back in 2017.

“I don’t control that narrative. I don’t control what people say about it,” Trubisky told Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s always going to be a story just because that’s the draft class we were in. It was me, Deshaun and Pat [Mahomes]. We were picked where we were, and now it’s up to us to make the most out of our opportunities. They’ve done a great job with theirs, and I’m still trying to write my story here, so that’s all there is to it.”

Trubisky has always been a class act since entering the Windy City. Unfortunately that doesn’t mean much for a sports town that is starving for a championship.

A win on Sunday, however, would allow the Bears to stop thinking about the past for at least a day. It’d also be a signature win for Trubisky, who is in the final year of his rookie deal.