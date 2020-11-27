Mitchell Trubisky Had Honest Reaction To Being Benched

Mitchell Trubisky will assume the quarterback starting duties for the Chicago Bears on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The announcement came from head coach Matt Nagy after Nick Foles was listed as doubtful with a hip injury.

The Bears desperately need a jumpstart to their offense. The team ranks second to last in the NFL in points per game, only ahead of the winless New York Jets. Nagy and his coaching staff don’t seem to have answers as Chicago is on a four game losing skid.

Trubisky returns to the starting role that he held for the first three weeks this season. In the early season, the 26-year-old quarterback completed less than 60 percent of his passes and averaged only 140 passing yards per game. Although the Bears went 2-1 in the first few weeks behind a stingy defense, Nagy ultimately thought that the free agent Foles gave Chicago a better chance to win games.

On Friday, the former No. 2 overall pick gave an honest answer to his mindset after being benched earlier this season. According to Chris Emma of “670TheScore”, Trubisky said that he felt “blindsided” by the move.

Mitchell Trubisky said he felt blindsided by the benching but came to embrace the chance to test himself as a quarterback against the Bears' defense. Said Trubisky: "I want to play in this league for a long time. … There are things I need to continue to get better at." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) November 27, 2020

However, the young quarterback followed up his comments with a few words of optimism. He continued by saying that he wanted to put his effort into testing himself against the Bears’ defense in practice.

“I want to play in this league for a long time. … There are things I need to continue to get better at,” Trubisky said.

On Sunday, Trubisky will get the chance to take the first step towards getting better. The Bears travel to play Green Bay in an important NFC North match-up. After starting 5-1, Chicago is now 5-5 and will have to turn things around quickly to make the playoffs.

The Bears kick off against the Packers on Sunday Night Football on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.