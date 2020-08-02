Mitchell Trubisky Has Clear Goal Ahead Of The 2020 NFL Season

For the first time since his rookie season, Mitchell Trubisky has a challenger for the starting QB job in Chicago.

Heading into his QB battle with Nick Foles, Trubisky is taking the added competition in stride. In a recent media call, Trubisky said his goal is to prove his doubters wrong and prove his teammates right for showing confidence in him.

“I’m just trying to prove everybody wrong and prove my teammates right,” Trubisky said. “For me it’s very motivating.”

Mitchell Trubisky went on to acknowledge that some people will always write him off. He feels that it’s a great motivator to play the best he possibly can.

“You’re always going to have people writing you off,” Trubisky said. “It’s got to light a fire under you, which it has for me, and I’m just trying to prove everybody wrong and prove my teammates right. There is just so much hard work that goes into it. And for people who write you off, I mean, that definitely motivates you in a way that you just want to go out there and play as best you possibly can. So, I’m definitely fired up… You’ve got to make it happen.”

The 2020 season will be a make or break year for Trubisky. The team declined its fifth-year option on him this offseason and brought in Foles (and his huge contract) to offer competition.

Last year Mitchell Trubisky recorded 3,138 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and ten interceptions while going 8-7 as a starter.

Will Trubisky win the Bears starting job in 2020?