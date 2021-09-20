Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton exited yesterday’s game with a knee injury, which at the time looked like it could be serious.

Dalton had an MRI on Monday, and fortunately, it looks like he got favorable results. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the veteran QB has avoided any ligament damage and is dealing with a bone bruise.

Dalton’s status for Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns has not been determined. However, if he can play, he’ll start, the Bears confirmed this afternoon.

Sources: #Bears QB Andy Dalton had his MRI and it confirmed a bone bruise in his knee. No official determination has been made about his status this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

Dalton was 9-of-11 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown to Allen Robinson before leaving the game on Sunday. He also carried twice for 25 yards.

Rookie Justin Fields stepped in for Dalton and received his first significant NFL action. The No. 11 overall pick completed 6-of-13 passes for 60 yards and an interception while rushing for 31 yards and 10 carries in the Bears’ 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bears fans have been clamoring for more Fields, but it looks like the only way they are going to get that moving forward is if Dalton is injured. Chicago head coach Matt Nagy has made it clear that the “Red Rifle” is his QB1.