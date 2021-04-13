Of every team in the NFL, none had a worse off-season than the Chicago Bears, according to NFL analyst Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report.

Davenport gave the Bears an ‘F’ for the moves they made this off-season. Why? Look no further than the quarterback position.

Chicago finally moved on from Mitch Trubisky, which was absolutely a step in the right direction. Then after striking out on a trade for Russell Wilson, the Bears made a questionable decision and signed Andy Dalton, a quarterback who really hasn’t played well for several years.

They then went out and released their All-Pro cornerback in Kyle Fuller and replaced him with Desmond Trufant, a significant downgrade. It’s difficult to fathom how poorly this off-season has gone for the Bears.

“The 2021 offseason in Chicago has been a hot mess,” Davenport writes, via Bleacher Report. “It’s no secret that Mitchell Trubisky hasn’t lived up to his status as the second overall pick in the 2017 draft. Or that the Bears were looking to upgrade at the game’s most important position. But after the team’s reported offer for Russell Wilson was rejected, Chicago settled on Andy Dalton, a signal-caller whose last winning season came in 2015.”

It looks like it’s going to be another forgettable season for the Chicago Bears.

Until the Bears get the quarterback position right, there’s not much to be excited about. Andy Dalton won’t solve that problem.

Chicago is still a few years away from being any sort of contender, even within its own division.