NFL Analyst Predicts Justin Fields’ Rookie Year Stats

The Chicago Bears made a huge splash in this year’s draft, as they traded up to No. 11 to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Even though Chicago mortgaged several picks just to make that trade, Fields may not be the starter for the Bears when Week 1 comes around. As of now, Matt Nagy has been very careful with the way he talks about the first-round pick’s future in the Windy City.

“Whether it’s in the meeting room or whether it’s in practice, and everything else will take care of itself,” Nagy said recently. “All of those guys are going to do it. And then we just got to decide then when we get to that point, how is he developing and how is everybody doing, and really keeping it as honest as possible with all of those guys. Then when the time is right, I promise you every single person will know including Justin when it’s the right time, and that’s naturally how it happens”

While it’s unclear what Fields’ role with the Bears will look like this year, that didn’t stop NFL analysts from releasing their early predictions for the former Ohio State star.

Bleacher Report analyst Maurice Morton is predicting that Fields will be a late-season starter for the Bears. Although he won’t get all of the starting reps, Fields is projected to have 1,046 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Morton also believes Fields will give the Bears’ offense a boost on the ground. He’s predicting that Fields will rush for 182 yards and three scores.

Since the Bears have a veteran quarterback on their roster in Andy Dalton, the coaching staff can give Fields ample time to learn Nagy’s system.

There’s no question that Fields has the talent to succeed in the NFL. We saw just how dynamic he can be throughout his career with the Buckeyes. Now it’s on the Bears’ coaching staff to make sure he reaches his full potential.

Hopefully, we’ll see Fields making plays on Sundays as early as this year.