NFL Announces Punishment For Bears WR Javon Wims

The National Football League announced on Monday that Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims has been suspended two games for taking multiple swings at a New Orleans Saints defensive back on Sunday.

Wims was ejected from Sunday’s loss to New Orleans after throwing two open-hand punches at Saints cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson.

The Bears wide receiver has been suspended for two games without pay. Chicago is set to play Minnesota and Tennessee in its next two games.

Here’s the release from the NFL:

Javon Wims of the Chicago Bears has been suspended without pay for two games for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct rules in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(c) which prohibits striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck, or face of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s), as well as Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 which prohibits any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship. Wims will be eligible to return to the Bears’ active roster on Tuesday, November 17, following the team’s November 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Wims may appeal the suspension within three business days. Any appeal will be heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

Wims said he punched the Saints cornerback because he was spit on and had his mouth piece torn out by Gardner-Johnson.

Javon Wims is ejected for addressing some unresolved grievances, the 12th ejection of the season. List: https://t.co/GWI9O9KnBc pic.twitter.com/W3Pj1U655n — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs ✊🏾⚖️ (@footballzebras) November 1, 2020

The Bears lost to the Saints in overtime, 26-23.

Chicago is now 5-3 on the season.