NFL Fans Calling For 1 Notable Quarterback To Be Benched

Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles practicing for the Chicago Bears.LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears talks with Nick Foles #9 during training camp at Halas Hall on August 18, 2020 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Nam Y. Huh-Pool/Getty Images)

Even with backup Mitch Trubisky out of action until further notice due to a shoulder injury, many Chicago Bears fans want Nick Foles benched.

The Bears just fell 24-17 to the Tennessee Titans to fall to 5-4 on the season. Foles’ overall numbers today (36-of-52 passing for 334 yards and two touchdowns) aren’t even that bad, but his inability to consistently move the offense has fans fired up.

Now, let’s be clear, there’s no reason to bench Foles if Trubisky can’t play. Tyler Bray was promoted from Chicago’s practice squad to be the No. 2 QB this week.

You’re not benching the dude you traded for with the massive contract for a guy who has thrown one NFL pass and did it three years ago.

Still, Bears fans aren’t happy with what they are seeing. A quick Twitter search proves that.

Despite the loss, the Bears remain in the NFC playoff hunt with a 5-4 record. Next Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings is a must-win.

It will be on Foles to help engineer that win. Like him or not, Chicago fans, he’s going to be out there at QB.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.