NFL Running Back’s Twin Brother Found Dead Sunday Evening

The twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was found dead on Sunday, according to authorities in North Carolina.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Tyrell Antar Cohen, 25, was reported missing on Saturday after not returning home. His body was found this morning at the Duke Energy substation in Wake County, North Carolina.

“Authorities believe Cohen died of electrocution while attempting to climb equipment while fleeing from law enforcement,” writers ABC’s Tim Pulliam.

On Saturday, Tarik Cohen posted a since-deleted note to Twitter asking for people to be on the lookout for his missing brother.

UPDATE🚨: The man has been identified as Tyrell Antar Cohen. The 25-year-old is the twin brother to NFL Chicago Bears running back @TarikCohen from Bunn, NC. #ABC11 https://t.co/RaMvJXoYun — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) May 9, 2021

Tarik and Tyrell Cohen grew up in Bunn, N.C., with Tarik eventually starring at North Carolina A&T before being drafted by the Bears in the fourth round back in 2017.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik and the rest of the Cohen family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Tyrell.