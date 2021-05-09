The Spun

NFL Running Back’s Twin Brother Found Dead Sunday Evening

Tarik Cohen escaping a tackle.CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 16: Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears runs the football against Kentrell Brice #29 of the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was found dead on Sunday, according to authorities in North Carolina.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Tyrell Antar Cohen, 25, was reported missing on Saturday after not returning home. His body was found this morning at the Duke Energy substation in Wake County, North Carolina.

“Authorities believe Cohen died of electrocution while attempting to climb equipment while fleeing from law enforcement,” writers ABC’s Tim Pulliam.

On Saturday, Tarik Cohen posted a since-deleted note to Twitter asking for people to be on the lookout for his missing brother.

Tarik and Tyrell Cohen grew up in Bunn, N.C., with Tarik eventually starring at North Carolina A&T before being drafted by the Bears in the fourth round back in 2017.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik and the rest of the Cohen family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Tyrell.


