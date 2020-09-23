Former Chicago Bears superstar and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers has passed away at age 77.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame officially announced Sayers’ passing this morning. The “Kansas Comet” was enshrined in Canton in 1977 despite having his outstanding NFL career cut short due to knee injuries.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker called Sayers “one of the greatest to ever play this game” and described him as “the very essence of a team player” in a statement this morning.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Gale,” Baker wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Ardie, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will fly at half-staff until he is laid to rest.”

From @ProFootballHOF’s David Baker on the death of former #Bears legend Gale Sayers. RIP to the Kansas Comet. pic.twitter.com/MqPcifXjUl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2020

Gale Sayers was a five-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler during his shortened NFL career. He was named Rookie of the Year in 1965 and earned Comeback Player of the Year in 1969.

Sayers finished with 4,956 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns in 68 career games, all with the Bears. An electrifying return man as well, he scored six touchdowns on kickoff returns and two on punt returns.

Outside of his on-field accomplishments, Sayers’ friendship with teammate and fellow running Brian Piccolo was immortalized in the movie Brian’s Song. After his playing days ended, Sayers served as the athletic director at Southern Illinois University from 1976-81.

The football world lost an absolute legend today. Rest in peace, Gale Sayers.