NFL Coach Cancels All Player Meetings For Blackout Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, thousands of people and companies around the world turned social media feeds black for #BlackoutTuesday.

The movement has been promoted by activists to observe, mourn and hopefully bring change in the wake of George Floyd’s death. One NFL head coach decided to take it a step further.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy canceled team meetings. “Bears coach Matt Nagy canceled all player and team meetings today in honor of Blackout Tuesday,” the report stated.

One day ago, Nagy turned the team’s latest meeting into an open discussion, rather than focusing on football. “Put X’s and O’s on the back burner. I don’t care about that right now,” Nagy said on Good Morning Football.

“We’re going to talk through it, and if guys want to talk more or less, that’s fine. But it’s up to them. It’s about the family.”

Head coach Matt Nagy on the importance of love right now. pic.twitter.com/TNHTMJDGkD — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 2, 2020

Over the weekend, Nagy reached out to a handful of team leaders, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“I just let them know, number one, that they have my 100 percent support,” Nagy said. “I’ve got their back. One hundred percent. They needed to know that. Number two, I was just going to listen and just be quiet and let them talk. And I thought those conversations with the guys I was able to talk to went really well.”

It’s unclear if other teams have taken a similar approach to Nagy today.