NFL.com Names 4 Trade Destinations For Roquan Smith

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA. The Bears defeated the 49ers 14-9. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith started his Tuesday morning by officially requesting a trade out of the Windy City.

"Unfortunately, the new front office regime doesn't value me here. They've refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it.' The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it," Smith wrote. "I've been trying to get something done that's fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me.

"I wanted to be a Bear for my entire career, help this team bring a Super Bowl back to our city. However, they have left me no choice than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table."

Shortly after Smith's trade request was made public, Eric Edholm of NFL.com listed four potential landing spots for the Georgia product.

Edholm believes the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers could be trade candidates for Smith.

Last season, Smith had 163 combined tackles, three sacks and an interception.

Smith, 25, has been named an All-Pro in back-to-back seasons. With only one year remaining on his contract, he wants a long-term extension.

In the event Chicago's front office fields calls on Smith, there should be plenty of teams interested in acquiring a star linebacker who's just entering his prime.