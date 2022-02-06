NFL.com Names The Worst Super Bowl Quarterback Ever

Next Sunday, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow will become the 64th and 65th quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl. They join a list with some all-time greats and not-so-greats.

Last week, NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal put together an updated ranking of every starting quarterback in Super Bowl history. Rosenthal based his tiering on each quarterback’s entire career, slotting them “based on career achievements, with regular-season excellence, All-Pro/Pro Bowl appearances and seasons as top-five and top-10 players at the position carrying more weight than just Super Bowl success.”

Not surprisingly, the recently-retired Tom Brady came in at No. 1. But unfortunately, if there is going to be a No. 1, there has to be a No. 65.

That “honor” belongs to Rex Grossman, the starter for the 2006 NFC champion Chicago Bears and who Rosenthal deems the worst starting QB in Super Bowl history.

To finish last, Grossman edged out Stan Humphries (1994 Chargers), Trent Dilfer (2000 Ravens), Vince Ferragamo (1979 Rams), Tony Eason (1985 Patriots) and David Woodley (1982 Dolphins).

“Grossman only had three seasons where he started more than three games (2006, ’07, 2011), but at least “Sexy Rexy” has a nickname that will live forever,” Rosenthal wrote.

In 54 career games (47 starts), Grossman finished with 10,232 passing yards, 56 touchdowns and 60 interceptions. He threw 23 scoring passes and 20 picks for Chicago in 2006.

Personally, this seems like a little bit of recency bias. Grossman wasn’t very good, but even comparing for eras, Woodley was worse in every major statistical category. Then again, when you get that low on this list, it doesn’t really matter if you’re the worst or second-worst.

For what it’s worth, Rosenthal ranked Stafford 30th and Burrow 42nd. We could see both guys raising their ranking a little bit in the coming years.