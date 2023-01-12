NFL Draft Analyst's Comment On Justin Fields Goes Viral

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, two years after they traded up to take quarterback Justin Fields in the first round.

Fields showed plenty of potential this season, and if the Bears are sold on him as their franchise QB, they can potentially auction off the top pick for a King's ransom. However, if they are having second thoughts about Fields, the No. 1 spot is the perfect place to get his replacement.

NFL draft analyst Chad Forbes, no stranger to generating reaction for his strong Twitter takes, is not one of Fields' biggest fans. He thinks the Bears should take Bryce Young, which he made clear in a tweet that was highly-critical of Chicago's current quarterback.

"The idea that Justin Fields is a Franchise QB is comical. Extremely talented runner. One of the worst passers we’ve seen in yrs." Forbes wrote. "Frenetic playmaking isn’t a skill you can live off. Bears need to evaluate the QBs. And should take Bryce Young QB Alabama."

It's true that Fields' exceptional running ability sets him apart from almost all other quarterbacks, and the former Ohio State star did put up relatively pedestrian passing numbers this season. Fields threw for only 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns in 15 games and eclipsed the 200-yard mark in a game twice.

However, this assessment from Forbes seems overly harsh. Perhaps the Bears will come to the conclusion that they prefer one of the quarterbacks in this draft crop to Fields, but to dismiss him as a running back right now is unfair.