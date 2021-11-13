This past Monday night, Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was called for taunting after he sacked Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a seven-yard loss on third down. It was arguably the most controversial call we’ve seen so far this season.

Following the loss, Marsh spoke to reporters about that call. During his press conference, he said he was hip-checked by official Tony Corrente.

“On my way to the sideline, I got hip-checked by the ref. It’s pretty clear,” Marsh said. “If I was to do that to a ref or even touch a ref, we get kicked out of the game and possibly suspended and fined. I just think that that was incredibly inappropriate.”

Marsh did get hip-checked by Corrente, but it’s nearly impossible to prove that it was intentional.

Even though Marsh shouldn’t have been penalized on that play, the NFL has decided to fine him for his actions. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Marsh received a $5,972 fine from the league for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The NFL not only stands behind Monday night’s controversial taunting call against #Bears LB Cassius Marsh — the league informed Marsh on Friday he's being $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 13, 2021

Marsh probably won’t be too pleased about this fine, and rightfully so.

As for Corrente, he explained his side to the story shortly after Monday night’s game.

“First of all, keep in mind that taunting is a point of emphasis this year,” Corrente said. “And with that said, I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them. I didn’t judge [the contact] as anything that I dealt with. That had nothing to do with it. It was the taunting aspect.”