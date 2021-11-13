The Spun

NFL Fines Bears Player After Controversial Targeting Call

A Chicago Bears helmet sitting on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 05: A Chicago Bears helmet rests on the ground during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

This past Monday night, Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was called for taunting after he sacked Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a seven-yard loss on third down. It was arguably the most controversial call we’ve seen so far this season.

Following the loss, Marsh spoke to reporters about that call. During his press conference, he said he was hip-checked by official Tony Corrente.

“On my way to the sideline, I got hip-checked by the ref. It’s pretty clear,” Marsh said. “If I was to do that to a ref or even touch a ref, we get kicked out of the game and possibly suspended and fined. I just think that that was incredibly inappropriate.”

Marsh did get hip-checked by Corrente, but it’s nearly impossible to prove that it was intentional.

Even though Marsh shouldn’t have been penalized on that play, the NFL has decided to fine him for his actions. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Marsh received a $5,972 fine from the league for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Marsh probably won’t be too pleased about this fine, and rightfully so.

As for Corrente, he explained his side to the story shortly after Monday night’s game.

“First of all, keep in mind that taunting is a point of emphasis this year,” Corrente said. “And with that said, I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them. I didn’t judge [the contact] as anything that I dealt with. That had nothing to do with it. It was the taunting aspect.”

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.