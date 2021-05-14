NFL Insider Details Bears’ Plan For Rookie QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to make Justin Fields their quarterback of the future. One NFL insider revealed the plan for what they plan to do with him during his rookie season.

Appearing on NFL Network today, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that the Bears’ plan is to mimic what head coach Matt Nagy oversaw with the Kansas City Chiefs as offensive coordinator in 2017. They hope to let Fields sit and learn behind a veteran – in this case, Andy Dalton – so that Fields is ready to start in his second year.

“I talked to Nagy the day after they drafted Justin Fields and one of the things that he hit on pretty hard was that he was there in Kansas City for the transition from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes,” Rapoport said. “And that was, I think it’s fair to say, across the league, the model for how to handle a budding young quarterback…”

There are similarities between what the Chiefs did in 2017 and what the Bears potentially have going on now. But there’s a potential problem with Nagy’s plan.

From NFL Now: The #Bears get their first look at first-round QB Justin Fields, who they hope to bring along slowly. pic.twitter.com/BWw4IBeuRm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2021

Despite making the playoffs in two of three seasons under Nagy, they’ve been one-and-done twice. They are coming off back-to-back 8-8 seasons.

It’s widely believed that Nagy and Bears general manager Ryan Pace are on the hot seat for the 2021 season. QB Andy Dalton coming off two unimpressive seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys. So there’s a lot of doubt as to whether he can lead them above .500 in 2021.

Even if Fields has the goods, Nagy and Pace may not be around to see him prove it.

Do you like the Bears’ alleged plan to let Fields sit his entire rookie season?