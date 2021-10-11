NFL Insider Has Latest Update On Bears QB Justin Fields

The third NFL start for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields hit a snag when he briefly left yesterday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury. But the latest update appears to bode well.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Fields underwent tests for what was called a “hyperextended” left knee. Per his sources, Fields should be good to go for next week’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Fields returned to the game after just a few plays and went on lead the Bears to an upset over the Raiders. That performance may have saved his job as well.

Andy Dalton took the reins for the few plays Fields missed but didn’t do a whole lot through the air with what few snaps he had. He had one completion for eight yards.

#Bears QB Justin Fields underwent tests today on the left knee he hyperextended Sunday, and sources say he should be good to go. Matt Nagy praised the toughness of Fields, who suffered the injury in the second quarter but missed just two plays in a big win over the #Raiders. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2021

Justin Fields was named the Chicago Bears starter just under a week ago after leading them to a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Up until that point, he had just been a placeholder for the injured Dalton.

But Fields has played well over the past couple of games. He was good enough to retain the confidence of head coach Matt Nagy.

The Bears offense ranks in the bottom three in the NFL, and have only two passing touchdowns to date. Their strength right now is in their running game, which ranks in the top 10.