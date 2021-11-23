There was optimism Justin Fields would be able to play on Thanksgiving day when the Chicago Bears battle the Detroit Lions. However, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be able to recover from an injury in time.

Fields left in the third quarter of the Bears-Ravens game on Sunday with a rib injury. Andy Dalton took his place and almost led Chicago to a comeback win, but fell short in a 16-13 loss to Baltimore.

The good news is an MRI revealed Fields didn’t suffer a broken rib. The bad news is he may not be 100 percent in time to play on Thanksgiving day.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday night that Dalton is expected to start for the Bears on Thursday. Fields is still recovering from his rib injury.

“Sources: #Bears QB Andy Dalton is expected to start on Thursday, with Justin Fields dealing with a rib injury. He spent the day undergoing further testing, and the turnaround is too quick,” Rapoport said on Twitter.

Don’t worry too much, Bears fans.

Rapoport added Justin Fields is making good progress. A Thursday turnaround is just too quick, though.

Luckily, Andy Dalton isn’t your average backup.

The veteran quarterback completed 11 of his 23 attempts for 201 yards and two scores in the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Dalton should be able to lead the Bears to victory against the winless Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Fields, meanwhile, will most likely continue to recover. It sounds like he should be good to go by the time the Bears play the Cardinals on Dec. 5.